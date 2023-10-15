Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after buying an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $79.46 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

