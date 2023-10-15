Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,786 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after buying an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

