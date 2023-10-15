Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84. The company has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

