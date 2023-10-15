Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

WM stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.91.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

