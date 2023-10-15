Bray Capital Advisors Has $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

