Bray Capital Advisors Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Waste Management by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 64,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after buying an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 67,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

