Bray Capital Advisors Has $36,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 1,366,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

