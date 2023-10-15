Bray Capital Advisors Has $397,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.15 and its 200-day moving average is $211.58. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

