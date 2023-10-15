Bray Capital Advisors Has $721,000 Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.44 and its 200-day moving average is $197.74. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $159.97 and a 1 year high of $213.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

