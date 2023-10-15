Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSX opened at $31.14 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.