Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $89,142,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,236,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DD opened at $75.39 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

