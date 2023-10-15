Bray Capital Advisors Sells 10,210 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 68,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

FNCL opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $52.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

