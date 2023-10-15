Bray Capital Advisors Sells 139 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 297.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 26,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 259.4% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $398.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.98 and a 200 day moving average of $388.27. The company has a market cap of $375.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $287.84 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

