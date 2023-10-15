Bray Capital Advisors Sells 2,200 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after acquiring an additional 469,764 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

