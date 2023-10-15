Bray Capital Advisors Sells 265 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $3,303,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 41.4% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $155.08 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.