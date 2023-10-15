Bray Capital Advisors Sells 280 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $761,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

