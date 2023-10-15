Bray Capital Advisors Sells 30,018 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,018 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Japan Science & Technology Agency boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825,107 shares in the last quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% during the 1st quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,542,000 after buying an additional 4,361,506 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,517,000 after buying an additional 3,256,215 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $75.61 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

