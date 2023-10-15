Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Holdings Lifted by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 110.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,983,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,898,500 shares during the quarter. BRF comprises approximately 6.6% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 2.10% of BRF worth $32,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

Shares of BRF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.09. 2,603,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.63. Brf S.A. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

