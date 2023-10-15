Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Allan Jr. Bridgford acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $44,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 14,736 shares of company stock valued at $167,131 over the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Shares of Bridgford Foods stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.16.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

Featured Stories

