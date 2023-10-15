Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 160,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,794,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Bright Green Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $61.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn Stockwell sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,187,178.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGXX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bright Green by 5,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Green during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Green in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bright Green in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bright Green during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

