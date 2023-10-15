Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

