Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,824,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

