Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $883.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $426.41 and a 1 year high of $925.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $853.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $792.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

