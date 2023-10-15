Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) PT at GBX 353.20

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 353.20 ($4.32).

TRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 371 ($4.54) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 280 ($3.43) to GBX 295 ($3.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Trainline Trading Down 4.6 %

Trainline Company Profile

TRN stock opened at GBX 247.20 ($3.03) on Friday. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 216.40 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 354.40 ($4.34). The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6,180.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

