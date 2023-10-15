Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BPYPN stock remained flat at $11.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,144. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( NASDAQ:BPYPN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

