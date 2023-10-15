Brooklyn FI LLC Buys Shares of 5,690 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $396.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.02 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

