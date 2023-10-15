Brooklyn FI LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $365.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.08 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.48.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

