Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $172.59 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.