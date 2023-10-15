Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $250.25 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $255.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.67.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,551,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

