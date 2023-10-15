CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.98

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.98 and traded as low as C$30.47. CAE shares last traded at C$30.61, with a volume of 286,626 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.38.
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. CAE had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 1.1814745 EPS for the current year.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
