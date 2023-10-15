Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Price Target to GBX 110

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calnex Solutions Stock Performance

LON CLX opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.55. Calnex Solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 47 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 197 ($2.41).

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.