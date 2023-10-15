Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Price Target to GBX 110

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Calnex Solutions Stock Performance
LON CLX opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.55. Calnex Solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 47 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 197 ($2.41).
Calnex Solutions Company Profile
