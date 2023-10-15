Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.7% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. 3,568,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

