Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$122.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$118.50.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$98.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.66. The company has a market cap of C$91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$92.90 and a one year high of C$112.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.09). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.7619503 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 14,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.53, for a total value of C$1,556,427.27. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 14,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.53, for a total value of C$1,556,427.27. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.58, for a total value of C$279,893.13. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

