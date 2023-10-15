Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Canoo Price Performance

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Canoo has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canoo stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,761,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,190,000.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

