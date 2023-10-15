Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SOXX opened at $476.69 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $297.71 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $487.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

