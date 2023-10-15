Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $766,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.70. The company has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

