Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

