Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.20 to C$8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Capstone Copper Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE CS opened at C$5.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. Capstone Copper has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$7.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of C$448.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$392.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.6619355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

