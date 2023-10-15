Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $290,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDIO opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

