Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.52

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.52 ($18.44) and traded as low as €15.73 ($16.55). Carrefour shares last traded at €15.93 ($16.77), with a volume of 1,901,726 shares.

Carrefour Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.51.

Carrefour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.