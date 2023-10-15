Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.94. 1,918,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.53 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

