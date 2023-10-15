CBOE Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 243.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,254 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,908 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after buying an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

