CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,218 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Amgen by 214.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 4,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Amgen by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 64.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 29,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Amgen by 9.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $284.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.90.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

