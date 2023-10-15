CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 272.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,268,800,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

