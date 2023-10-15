CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 250.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.