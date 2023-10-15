CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,177 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,824,000 after buying an additional 1,145,496 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $768,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.51 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $280.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.74 million. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.