CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 209.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 20.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Chord Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $438,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $438,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,514,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,953 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America upped their target price on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $169.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.