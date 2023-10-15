CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 281.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,762 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

