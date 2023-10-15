Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
Cementos Argos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CMTOY opened at $5.63 on Friday. Cementos Argos has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59.
Cementos Argos Company Profile
