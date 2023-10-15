Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Purchased by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Centerra Gold comprises 0.9% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Centerra Gold worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 8,975.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,265 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $12,918,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,883,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,307 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $9,363,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Up 6.8 %

CGAU traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 252,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.